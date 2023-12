A tanker has grounded off Vietnam after being abandoned by its crew in Philippines waters six days earlier.

VN Express reported that the 13,900-dwt King Rich (built 1990) was discovered on the rocks at Cu Lao Cham Island off central Quang Nam Province on Friday.

The Sierra Leone-flag vessel suffered water ingress on 18 November, 81 nautical miles (150 km) west-northwest of Badoc Island in the Philippines.