The now-notorious container ship at the centre of the Baltimore bridge disaster was involved in a previous collision in Antwerp eight years earlier.

The 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015) destroyed the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday morning, plunging up to 20 people into the water.

In 2016, the vessel allided with a berth at the Belgian port during unmooring, a Vessel Finder report said at the time.