A temporary traffic lane for vessels to traverse an area blocked by Baltimore’s collapsed bridge will not help deep-draught traffic enter or exit the US port, leaving the timeline for merchant shipping to transit the area remains unclear.

The unified command responding to the incident said on Sunday that a temporary alternate channel will be opened in the vicinity of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed last week when it was struck by the AP Moller-Maersk-chartered, 9,962-teu container ship Dali (built 2015).