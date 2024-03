Seven vessels are stuck in Baltimore harbour after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the early hours on Tuesday closed the US East Coast port to ship traffic.

Among them are Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s 7,934-ceu Carmen (built 2011) and Oldendorff Carriers’ 81,262-dwt Klara Oldendorff (built 2019), which arrived at the port on Sunday and Monday respectively, before the the 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015) slammed into the bridge causing it to collapse.