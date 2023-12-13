An explosive device went off in central Piraeus overnight Wednesday, demolishing the ground floor and smashing windows up to the second floor in an office building that houses several shipping companies.

Nobody was hurt, as the explosion took place outside office hours at about 01.15 local time (23.15 GMT), Greek media said citing police sources.

The explosive device was placed in a metal box at street level right outside the building’s entrance, which is flanked by a shoe shop and an interior decoration store.