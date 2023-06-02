Two ships underway off the Greek island of Chios collided on Friday, local authorities said.

There is no immediate news of casualties or pollution, the Hellenic Coastguard told TradeWinds.

About 12 Greek coastal patrol boats, navy ships and helicopters rushed to the area to provide assistance.

“The two ships were ballasting and weather conditions are good at the accident site, which is 9.5 nautical miles [17.6 km] off Chios,” an official told TradeWinds.

Greek authorities disclosed the identity of the vessels as the 12,800-dwt Potentia (built 2009) and 5,200-dwt Ant (built 2006).

The Potentia has 19 seafarers on board, flies the flag of Singapore and is listed under the management of SE Shipping Lines.

The Ant, with a crew of 13, is registered in Vanuatu and its manager is Turkey’s Maksimar Denizcilik.

The Aegean Sea is a busy waterway for commercial traffic, combining shorthaul and middle-distance trades in the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea with oceangoing traffic between Asia, Africa and Europe.

Last month, another general cargo ship, the 11,500-dwt Atlanta (built 2009), hit rocky shores at a remote islet off Rhodes. Salvors struggled for more than a week to refloat it in difficult conditions.