A general cargo ship has been forced to flee from its berth in Haiti after coming under gunfire.

Security consultancy Ambrey Analytics said it had received first-hand information that a Panama-flagged vessel was hit by a hail of bullets from small arms on 18 March.

The incident took place at the APN port in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The unnamed ship reported its superstructure being struck.

The master then “decided to escape from port due to a dangerous situation,” a VHF message from the vessel said.

According to AIS data, the cargo ship arrived at the port on 14 March.

It had remained at the berth until the early hours of 18 March, when it left.

The ship headed out 45 miles to sea and then began drifting off the coast of Saint-Marc, Haiti, Ambrey reported.

Haiti has descended into chaos after violence broke out between armed gangs earlier this month in a battle for control of the country.

Many people have been pushed to the brink of famine.

Ambrey said it was aware of the deteriorating security situation at the port.

Work at the terminal typically ceases before sunset due to concerns for the safety of local workers travelling home after dark.

“There have been recent small arms attacks on vessels in port. Crews alongside are advised to remain in the superstructure and minimise ship-to-shore interactions,” the company said.

US giant Royal Caribbean has suspended cruise ship calls to Labadee on the northern coast.

And French container line CMA CGM said on Saturday that, given the deterioration of security, it has suspended calls to Port-au-Prince.

The company said that it is directing vessels to Port Lafiteau further north.