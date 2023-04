A German general cargo ship has sustained significant damage after reportedly hitting an offshore wind turbine in the North Sea.

German police identified the vessel as the 1,700-dwt Petra L (built 1984).

A photo showed a V-shaped gap torn into the top of its starboard hull.

TradeWinds' sister publication ReCharge said Danish energy company Orsted has launched an investigation after the incident at its Gode Wind 1 plant off Germany.