A 39-year old cargo ship underway in the Aegean was lost amid heavy seas on Sunday and all but one of its 14 seafarers are missing.

Greek coastguards said that the Comoros-flagged ship was sailing about 4.5 nautical miles southwest of the island of Lesvos when its master asked for emergency assistance after a mechanical failure.

The only vessel fitting that description, according to ship tracking data, is the 6,300-dwt Raptor (built 1984).