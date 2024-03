The Maersk-chartered container ship that apparently “lost propulsion” in Tuesday’s allision with a bridge in Baltimore had been cited for a propulsion deficiency in Chile last June, according to the Equasis database.

The 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015) was written up by port state control officials in San Antonio, Chile on 27 June for a deficiency in “propulsion and auxiliary machinery,” the database indicates.