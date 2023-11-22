The captain of a Costamare bulker was stabbed in the chest during a piracy attack that took place in late October, it has now emerged.

Initial reports of the incident from the Singapore maritime authorities only said that the captain had been “conveyed ashore to seek medical treatment” and did not disclose the identity of the vessel involved.

The attack took place aboard Costamare’s Marshal Islands-flagged 63,800-dwt Merchia (built 2015), according to new information from the Singapore-based Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia, known as ReCAAP.