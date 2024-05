Unknown assailants have gained access to a merchant vessel underway in the Indian Ocean, in an incident that marks a new piracy attack in the region.

Spokespersons for German company Minmarine MPP Shipmanagement confirmed that the victim of the piracy attack is the 17,800-dwt multipurpose vessel Basilisk (built 2013).

“From the brief interaction we had with the master we understand that the crew has taken refuge in the ship's citadel,” a spokesman said.