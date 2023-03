All 20 seafarers have been rescued from a domestic tanker that sank off the Philippines.

An oil slick has been spotted where the 1,100-dwt Princess Empress (built 2022) went down off Naujan in Oriental Mindoro.

The Philippines-flagged ship was loaded with 800,000 litres of industrial oil, but this cargo has not been spilt.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the Princess Empress had departed from Bataan en route to Iloilo when its engine overheated in the early hours.