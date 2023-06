A major accident in a dry dock at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) in China during the assembly of a container ship newbuilding earlier this month led to a number of fatalities and injuries.

It is understood the accident happened on 16 June close to 6pm during the dry-dock assembly of an X-Press Feeders 7,000-teu boxship.

TradeWinds has seen video footage of the accident, in which a large block section mounted on the hull of the newbuilding dramatically falls into the dry dock.