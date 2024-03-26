A disease outbreak has reportedly killed at least 100 cattle travelling on a Vroon livestock carrier between Australia and Indonesia.

A commercial exporter using the 5,600-dwt Brahman Express (built 2002) informed Australia’s government of an “incident involving cattle deaths”, the agriculture department said in a statement.

“Prior to departure, the department undertook pre-export inspections to ensure that the livestock met requirements under the Export Control Act 2020 and importing-country requirements,” the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) said.