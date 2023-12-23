A drone has struck an Ace Quantum Chemical Tankers vessel in the Indian Ocean far from the Houthi-controlled corner of Yemen that has been the launchpad for attacks against shipping for more than a month.

The attack came as Iran, which backs the Houthis, threatened to widen the maritime conflict by closing the Mediterranean Sea to shipping.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations office said on X that the attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle resulted in an explosion and fire on the vessel, which the Indian Coast Guard later identified as the 21,300-dwt chemical tanker Chem Pluto (built 2012).