The Netherlands Coastguard says it is planning to tow the hull of a car carrier that was destroyed by a fire in the North Sea last week to a port of refuge.

Salvage companies Multraship and Smit Salvage have now secured two towage lines to the 6,210-ceu Fremantle Highway (built 2013), which is being taken to a temporary anchorage.

The trip could take several days.

Tugs are towing the ship “slowly and in a controlled manner” at a speed of three knots (5.5km/h), the Netherlands Coastguard said.

Once the conditions are right, the plan is to take the ship to a port of refuge, which has yet to be determined.

Ports of refuge have been controversial because governments are often wary of receiving ships involved in fire casualties that turn them into toxic waste.

Judging by photographs of the Fremantle Highway, the vessel is almost certain to be written off as a constructive total loss.

The Netherlands Coastguard said it will do everything to reduce damage to the environment as much as possible.

The fire and smoke from the vessel have reduced considerably over the weekend.

Earlier, a combination of heavy smoke and a south-west wind created poor visibility, making it unsafe for the Fremantle Highway to be transported.

The condition of the ship is constantly being monitored by the salvage companies, naval engineers and experts in the field of hazardous materials, firefighters and nautical specialists.

The Fremantle Highway caught fire in the North Sea off the coast of the Netherlands on 25 July. All crew were evacuated and one seafarer died in the incident. The cause of the fire is being investigated.