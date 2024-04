Eight seafarers from a fishing vessel are feared dead after a collision involving a SITC International Holdings-operated container ship off China.

The missing crew were from the trawler Yuenan Aoyu 36062, which sank after coming into contact with the 1,005-teu feeder vessel SITC Danang (built 2000).

Caixin Global reported that the accident happened on Wednesday, 22 nautical miles (40 km) south-west of Ledong Li in Hainan province.