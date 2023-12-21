Eight crew members are missing off Indonesia after reports that their general cargo ship sank.

Metro TV News cited local authorities as saying the 8,200-dwt Vision Global (built 1995) was lost on Tuesday, 25 nautical miles south of Panjang Island, East Java.

The vessel had left Tuban on 17 December, destined for the domestic port of Maumere.

A total of 13 seafarers were rescued by Indonesian owner Timur Mila Utama’s 300-lane-metre ro-ro vessel Niki Mila Utama (built 1992).

The head of the Mataram search and rescue (SAR) office, Lalu Wahyu Efendi, told Metro TV News that the crew members were found in a life raft close to midnight.

They were later taken to Bima harbour.

The SAR office deployed a rescue boat to help the Surabaya office to search for the remaining seafarers.

Shipping databases list the vessel as owned by Indonesian paper and forestry products exporter Korindo Group of Jakarta.

But the company told TradeWinds the Vision Global does not belong to it, having been sold in January 2022.

The ship has no port state control detentions on its record.

The insurer is not known.

VesselsValue assesses the Vision Global as worth a little over $4m.

The accident happened three days after two crew members went missing when a general cargo ship sank off Vietnam.

The VOV website reported that the 1,900-dwt Gia Bao 19 (built 2008) was underway early on Saturday in waters off Thua Thien Hue province, about 27 nautical miles from the Chan May Dong cape, with nine seafarers on board.