An engineer on a Stena Line ferry probably died as a result of an electric shock while the vessel headed to Germany, a Swedish accident report has found.

The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority (SHK) said the death of the crew member on the 1,300-berth ropax Stena Germanica (built 2001) on 27 June 2022 was at first believed to have been due to a cardiac arrest or similar natural causes.