An Erik Thun tanker is heading to a ship repair yard after suffering a fire in the Kiel Canal in Germany.

The incident involving the 6,900-dwt Thun Gothenburg (built 2007) happened on Thursday night while the ship was transiting the Brunsbuttel locks.

Arrangements are being made to move the vessel to a repair yard in the port of Husum, Germany, according to manager MF Shipping Group.

The manager told TradeWinds in a statement that the blaze broke out in Thun Gothenburg’s funnel.

“There were no injuries to crew and no pollution occurred as a result of the incident,” MF said.

“Immediately after the fire started the captain activated the vessel’s emergency response procedures and promptly notified local authorities and relevant parties,” the company added.

MF thanked the local fire brigade for its help and swift response.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known.

The manager has promised “a comprehensive investigation” to find out why the accident happened.

Representatives of the company and French class society Bureau Veritas have attended the vessel in Germany.

Still moored in Brusnbuttel

“The scheduled repairs to Thun Gothenburg are expected to be completed within the next fortnight,” MF said.

AIS data showed the ship moored in Brunsbuttel on Monday morning.

The tanker had left Bilbao, Spain, on 5 November and was heading to Nynashamn, Sweden.

The Swedish Club provides insurance cover.

The Dutch-flagged ship has no port state control detentions on its record.

Erik Thun is a Sweden-based owner with a mixed fleet of 48 tankers, bulkers and general cargo ships.