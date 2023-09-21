An Evergreen-operated container vessel delivered last year had to be towed to anchorage after breaking down off Vietnam.

Tugs were sent to the 2,476-teu Ever Oath (built 2022) after the main engine failed as it approached Vung Tao, the Vung Tau Maritime Port Authority said.

Video footage showed two tugs attending the vessel.

Evergreen said it had received notice on 14 September from shipowner Shoei Kisen that the steam boiler system had malfunctioned and the vessel temporarily lost power.

The ship was en route from Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia, to Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

“The incident caused no injuries to the ship’s crew nor was any cargo damage sustained,” Evergreen added.

The ship was safely towed to Cai Mep Port for unloading.

Evergreen is arranging the transhipment of containers for delivery to their intended destinations.

The vessel is at anchorage for repairs.

Cargo claims consultant WK Webster said the vessel had about 2,100 teu of containerised and temperature-sensitive cargo on board.

AIS data showed it as “not under command” at an anchorage outside Vung Tao on Thursday.

“Cargo not destined for Vietnam will be transhipped to destination whilst Ever Oath undertakes repairs,” WK Webster said.

These could take two weeks, local reports said.

No deficiencies reported

The consultancy said it is possible a general average could be declared.

The Ever Oath was built at Imabari in Japan.

The ship has undergone three port state control inspections since delivery, with no deficiencies being found.

Insurance cover is provided through the Japan P&I Club.