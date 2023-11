Three car carriers were detained in the UK last month after falling fowl of port state control inspections, latest data shows.

One vessel, the 750-ceu Ro Queen (built 1995), was found to have 50 deficiencies during an inspection in the port of Avonmouth.

Ten of these deficiencies were sufficient for the Levant Shipping-owned vessel to be detained, according to the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).