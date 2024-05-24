A Filipino crew member has died in a fall on a bulker in India.

The New Indian Express reported that the 26-year-old plunged 30 feet from a crane on the Malta-flag 34,000-dwt Yuka D (built 2011) berthed at Paradip port on Wednesday.

Quirao Earl Wilhelm Azarcon was cleaning the cabin of the structure at the time.

He was reported to be using a safety belt.

The ship was at the terminal to load a 27,000-tonne cargo.

The bulker had arrived from Chittagong in Bangladesh, with 21 seafarers on board.

Arzarcon sustained severe head and facial injuries in the fall, and died at the scene.

Marine police station officer Babita Dehury said an unnatural death case had been registered in connection with the incident.

A post-mortem will be carried out at Kujang hospital.

The Philippines Embassy has been asked to handle the handover of the remains to the family within two days.

AIS data showed the Yuka D still anchored at the port on Friday.

The ship is controlled by Alliance Maritime of the Netherlands.

UK company Norbulk, as manager and agent, confirmed the fatal accident.

It said routine duties were being carried out at the time.

“The next of kin, port authorities and vessel’s flag administration were immediately notified,” the company added.

Both the company and Malt's flag administration have launched an investigation.

Arrangements will be made to repatriate the crewman back to his family, Norbulk said.

“No further update will be given as a formal investigation is now under way,” the company added.

Insurance is provided through the UK P&I Club.

The bulker’s last port state control detention came in Germany in 2021.

Last month, 28-year-old docker Bibhuti Barik died of suffocation due to a lack of oxygen while working on another bulker docked at Paradip’s South Quay to load pet coke.