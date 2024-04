A tug pushing a fuel barge has become the first ship to pass the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore after a temporary channel was opened.

Authorities said the 148-gt tug Crystal Coast (built 1983) made it through at 1500 local time on Monday.

The bridge was destroyed last Tuesday when it was struck by the AP Moller-Maersk-chartered 9,962-teu container ship Dali (built 2015).