A Genco Shipping & Trading bulker has collided with a German-controlled vessel at anchorage off Romania.

The 60,000-dwt ultramax Genco Columbia (built 2016) was underway when it hit the anchored 36,000-dwt R Skywalker (built 2013) outside Constanta on the morning of 22 September.

The larger ship had arrived in the area the day before, while the Zeaborn Ship Management-operated handysize had been anchored since 16 September.

Footage issued by Salvage and Wreck showed the bow of the Marshall Islands-flag Genco Columbia up against the forward port side of the other dry cargo carrier, at an acute angle.

US owner Genco’s chief financial officer Peter Allen confirmed to TradeWinds the company’s ship was involved in a minor collision in the port.

“While the Genco Columbia was adjusting anchorage, she made contact with another anchored vessel, which caused some denting on the starboard side of Genco Columbia,” he said.

“Importantly, there are no reports of pollution or injuries, and the vessel remains seaworthy,” the CFO added.

And he said: “All appropriate notifications were made to local authorities, including our classification society and flag state.”

The Genco Columbia has insurance cover through Gard in Norway, while the smaller bulker is entered with Steamship Mutual in the UK.

Vessels remain anchored

AIS data showed the Genco ship still anchored off Constanta on Tuesday morning, as was the R Skywalker.

A year ago, the Genco Columbia was inspected in Turkey and two deficiencies were found.

The records of rest entries for crew members were missing and the gangway accommodation ladder was unsafe

The vessel was not detained.