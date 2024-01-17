Genco Shipping & Trading has confirmed that one of its supramax bulkers has been hit by an “unidentified projectile” while transiting the Gulf of Aden.

The US-listed bulker owner confirmed in a statement to TradeWinds that the 55,250-dwt Genco Picardy (built 2005) was hit at approximately 20:30 local time.

The company confirmed that all seafarers aboard the vessel, which is laden with a cargo of phosphate rock, are uninjured

“An initial inspection by the crew indicates that damage to the vessel’s gangway is limited, and the vessel has remained stable and underway on a course out of the area,” the shipowner said.