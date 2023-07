The wreck removal of a handysize bulk carrier off the coast of Gibraltar has finally been completed after it was hoised onto a heavy lift ship 10 months after the vessel grounded.

The two sections of the broken hull of the 35,362-dwt OS 35 (built 1990) have been placed on top of the semi-submersible vessel Fjord, by Dutch salvage company Koole Contractors.

Surveys of the seabed are scheduled from today to ensure that the wreck site of the OS 35 is completely cleared.