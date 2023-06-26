A Hamburg Sud container ship has been disabled by a fire that started in its engine room off Brazil.

The blaze on the 5,552-teu Monte Sarmiento (built 2005) began near the port of Paranagua on the morning of 23 June.

AIS data showed the ship as not under command on Monday.

The Portal Portuario website cited Brazilian maritime union Sindmar as saying the Brazil-flag vessel, owned and operated by Maersk-controlled Hamburg Sud’s subsidiary Alianca Navegacao e Logistica, suffered the fire in the turbine of the main engine, according to maritime workers.