A Greek-managed bulker has been damaged after coming under multiple Houthi missile attacks.

The Yemeni rebel group targeted the 82,300-dwt Laax (built 2012) with three projectiles on Tuesday, according to concurring reports.

The ship, which is managed by Grehel Shipmanagement, first issued a distress call via VHF Channel 16 in the morning as it was sailing 54 nautical miles (100 km) south-west of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.