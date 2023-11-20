Video footage released by Yemen’s Houthi rebels purports to show the boarding and hijacking of a Ray Car Carriers vessel in the Red Sea.

The footage appears to show that the hijacking was carried out by helicopter, a tactic that security experts said is new to the Houthis but bears the hallmarks of Iranian vessel seizures.

While the video is undoubtedly produced by the rebel group as a propaganda tool and its details could not be verified, TradeWinds has decided to publish excerpts because it provides insight into the threat faced by shipping in the Middle East.