Video footage released by Yemen’s Houthi rebels purports to show the boarding and hijacking of a Ray Car Carriers vessel in the Red Sea.

The footage appears to show that the hijacking was carried out by helicopter, a tactic that security experts said is new to the Houthis but bears the hallmarks of Iranian vessel seizures.

Ray Car Carriers ship reported hijacked in Red Sea
While the video is undoubtedly produced by the rebel group as a propaganda tool and its details could not be verified, TradeWinds has decided to publish excerpts because it provides insight into the threat faced by shipping in the Middle East.