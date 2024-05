Houthi rebels have revels released a video that purports to show a hit on a Greek-owned bulker in the Red Sea this week.

As TradeWinds has reported, the 60,400-dwt Cyclades (built 2017) was damaged after being targeted by three missiles and as many drones in the southern Red Sea on 29 April.

US and UK military authorities, however, said that the crew and the ship sailed on safely to its next port of call.