A flurry of drones and missiles were fired toward shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea off the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, the US military said.

US Central Command, which coordinates America’s military operations in the region and is leading a multinational task force in the region to counter the Houthi threat, said the “complex attack” at about 9.15pm local time (1815 GMT) involved attack drones, anti-ship cruise missiles and a ballistic missile.