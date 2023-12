A Hong Kong-operated container ship hit in a drone attack may have been targeted due to outdated information being used by the Houthi militia in Yemen.

Databases show no current links to any Israeli entities, but Orient Overseas Container Line’s 4,253-teu Number 9 (built 2007) was previously operated by Israel’s Zim, sources said.

A missile fired from Houthi territory damaged the ship in international waters in the Red Sea on Sunday.