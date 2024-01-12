The US and UK launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen early on Friday.

Carried out with support from Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and Bahrain, the assault was aimed at degrading Houthi capability to attack warships and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, thr US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

“This multinational action targeted radar systems, air defence systems and storage and launch sites for one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles,” CENTCOM said.