The International Chamber of Shipping has called for action to end attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden following the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

It described the attacks — one of which resulted in the capture of the 5,100-ceu car carrier Galaxy Leader (built 2022) and its crew — as a “flagrant breach of international law and maritime norms by paramilitary forces in Yemen”.

“These attacks must stop immediately and the innocent seafarers released,” the ICS said.

At the weekend, there was an attack on the 15,300-teu container ship CMA CGM Symi (built 2002) and an attempted hijacking of the 20,000-dwt tanker Central Park (built 2015).

All the ships had links to Israel.

In response to the attacks, routing guidance has been issued, while the ICS said that ships must go through a risk assessment with their flag states and protection and indemnity clubs when operating in the region.

Well armed

However, it warned that self-protection measures against a “well-armed and capable antagonist can only go so far”.

It said the maritime security services already operating in the region should be maximised. It also wants governments to protect vessels.

“The ICS would call on those states that have influence in the region to use everything within their power to maintain freedom of navigation, and dissuade the antagonists from persisting in this aggressive and illegal action that disrupts trade and victimises innocent seafarers,” it said.