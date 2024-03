Efforts are underway to rescue people and vehicles that plunged into the Patapsco River in Baltimore after a ship hit a bridge causing a major thoroughfare to collapse early on Tuesday morning.

About 1.30am local time (5.30 GMT) the 9,962-teu container ship Dali (built 2015), operated by AP Moller-Maersk, crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the main span to fall into the river.