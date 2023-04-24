A 71-year-old self-unloading bulker has run aground off Michigan, sparking an effort to refloat the US-flag vessel from the sand.

Interlake Steamship said in a Facebook post that its 28,400-dwt Kaye E Barker (built 1952) grounded in Lake Michigan off the US port of Muskegon.

“Interlake is working diligently with its internal response team to free the vessel,” the company said.

TradeWinds could not immediately reach a spokeswoman for the shipowner and the US Coast Guard for an update on the grounding.