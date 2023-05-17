A JP Morgan-owned bulker has suffered hull damage after grounding off Brazil.

The 208,000-dwt True Conrad (built 2017) got stuck in Ilha Grande Bay on 10 May, Super Radio Tupi reported, citing the state institute for the environment, Inea.

A photo from 72 hours earlier showed the Liberia-flag scrubber-fitted bulker down in the water by the stern, with a slight list to starboard. But the ship has now been righted.

How the accident happened is as yet unclear.

Manager Synergy in India confirmed the bulker touched bottom in the early hours while leaving port in the navigation channel, with a pilot on board.

"Soon after, the vessel anchored in a safe anchorage to assess the damage," it added.

The ship has suffered some underwater damage which has now been sealed and further repairs were underway.

The vessel remains in a safe condition, and is expected to resume its voyage shortly.

The crew and Synergy's emergency response team worked closely with local and regulatory authorities to resolve the situation.

There were no injuries or pollution as a result of the incident, and no damage to third party property, the company said.

The newcastlemax had left Itaguai in Brazil on 10 May bound for Singapore, where it was due to arrive on 11 June.

It is operating for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN), Brazil’s largest steel producer, carrying thousands of tonnes of iron ore to Singapore.

The $50m ship, owned by JP Morgan’s Global Meridian operation in Bermuda, was shown as at anchor by AIS data on Wednesday.

Groundings in the area are not common, local reports said.

Teams from Inea were on site on Tuesday to check on any risk of oil leakage.

Port authority officials believe there is no environmental danger at the moment.

Deficiencies found

The vessel was bought from Greece’s Oceanbulk in 2021 for $55m.

The True Conrad has no port state control detentions on record.

But at its last inspection in March in China, 10 deficiencies were found, including faults with compass readings, launching arrangements for rescue boats and firefighting equipment and appliances.

The bulker has insurance cover through Steamship Mutual in London.