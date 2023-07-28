Japan’s K Line, the operator of the car carrier involved in a major ongoing North Sea fire casualty, has revealed there were close to 500 electric vehicles (EV) on board the vessel.

The figure is far higher than first estimated and appears to raise the likelihood that a lithium-ion battery in an EV either caused the blaze on the 6,210-ceu Fremantle Highway (built 2013) or added to its severity.

According to K Line’s figures, there were 3,783 vehicles in total on board, all of them were new, and there were no secondhand vehicles on the ship.

The consignment, loaded in Germany and heading to the Far East via the Suez Canal, included 498 EVs, K Line said.

The ship was originally thought to be transporting only 25 EVs.

The fire broke out on the Fremantle Highway off the coast of the Netherlands earlier this week, leading to the full evacuation of the crew and the death of one seafarer.

The vessel remains on fire but is under tow and has been taken outside the main shipping lanes.

According to Reuters, Dutch broadcaster RTL has released a transcript of an emergency responder to the incident saying, “... the fire started in the battery of an electric car”.

The Netherlands Coastguard has insisted that the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Allianz Commercial released a report this week highlighting the growing risk of fire, indicating that 64 ships have been lost to fires in the last five years.

It pointed out that the rapid growth in the seaborne transportation of lithium-ion batteries independently, or in EVs, is an increasing safety concern for shipping.

“The main hazards are fire, explosion and ‘thermal runaway’, a rapid self-heating fire that can cause an explosion,” said Captain Rahul Khanna, commenting on lithium-ion battery transportation.

Lloyd’s Register has been involved in reducing the risk of lithium-ion batteries through industry initiatives such as LASHFIRE.

The 6,210-ceu Fremantle Highway (built 2013) caught fire in the North Sea. Photo: Netherlands Coastguard

Rich McLoughlin, head of maritime engagement at Lloyd’s Register, said lithium-ion battery fires are a major safety concern for the shipping industry both as a potential risk and in terms of emergency response procedures.

“Although industry initiatives such as LASHFIRE have identified measures to respond to lithium-ion battery fires, the rapid onset of thermal runaway, the associated chemical fire and the potential ignition of explosive gasses — off-gassing — caused by either battery cell breakdown, failure of the battery management system or impact damage to the battery has, like any fire on board, the potential for serious consequence,” he said.

McLoughlin pointed out a major concern is the ability of ships’ staff to respond in time to prevent fire spreading.

Major technology changes will be required to reduce the risk, he said.

“Until the industry has either improved alternative battery technologies, greater screening and checks on potential mis/non-declared goods or a better understanding of the stability/degradation of lithium-ion battery cells over time, these concerns will continue,” he said.