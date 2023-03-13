A Greek aframax has been escorted into the Spanish port of Vigo after suffering a partial breakdown over the weekend.

A coastguard rescue vessel and two tugs were eventually involved in the operation to bring in the Minerva Marine-operated, 115,000-dwt Minerva Nounou (built 2006) on Sunday.

Spanish media said the Malta-flagged vessel was in ballast off the Galicia coast when a problem occurred.

The Faro de Vigo website said the port and rescue agencies worked with Minerva Marine on the operation.

An inspection was planned, and the vessel is likely to be repaired in the port.

Initial reports said the incident took place 45 km (28 miles) off the coast due to a propeller failure on 9 March, and Minerva Marine said the tanker did not need a tow at any time.

The Greek operator confirmed the vessel had suffered a malfunction of its controllable pitch propeller mechanism, resulting in a reduced propulsion capability for the vessel.

“At the time of the incident, the vessel was sailing in ballast condition, free of any cargo, in the vicinity of Finisterre, Spain, on 9 March 2023 from Gibraltar towards Rotterdam,” the company added.

Minerva Marine immediately notified the relevant authorities and made arrangements for tug support and berthing at the port of Vigo in Spain.

“The vessel is now safely berthed and awaiting attendance by makers, technicians and the ship’s classification society to rectify the malfunction before resuming her voyage,” Minerva Marine said.

The seafarers had tried to carry out repairs themselves.

Tanker safe, no pollution

Authorities reported that there had been no danger to the integrity of the vessel and no pollution reported.

The Minerva Nounou is entered with the Standard Club in the UK.

Minerva Marine has been contacted for more information.

The ship has no port state control detentions on its record.