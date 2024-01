A missile has been fired in the direction of a tanker in the Gulf of Aden, far from the epicentre of previous Houthi attacks.

The incident comes amid warnings from coalition military forces and maritime security firms for shipping to stay away from the Bab el-Mandeb strait at the southern end of the Red Sea.

And it comes a day after air and naval strikes by the US and Britain focused on taking out the Houthis capacity to launch missiles and drones.