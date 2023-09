A Nova Algoma Cement Carriers vessel remains aground a day after the ship suffered a casualty in the St Lawrence Seaway, blocking the waterway that links the Great Lakes to the Atlantic.

The location transponder of the 14,000-dwt NACC Argonaut (built 2003) is broadcasting that it is aground in the St Lawrence River east of Cornwall, in the Canadian province of Ontario, according to tracking data provided by VesselsValue.