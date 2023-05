The captain of a tanker destroyed by an explosion off Malaysia has spoken of how he tried to get his colleagues off the vessel.

New photos released by Malaysian authorities show the devastation caused by the blast on the 96,800-dwt aframax Pablo (built 1997) on Monday near Tanjung Sedili.

Footage shot from a nearby VLCC, the 301,000-dwt Enola (built 2002), shows a huge part of the deck being ejected into the sea seconds after the explosion.