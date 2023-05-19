An investigation has begun after a South Korean product tanker hit a bridge in Japan.

The 1,800-dwt Ace Hana (built 2017) made contact with one of the supports of the Rokko Ohashi Bridge in Higashinada, Kobe on the afternoon of 18 May, Sun TV reported.

The Panama-flag ship remained stuck for a number of hours, before it was pulled away from the bridge by two tugs and later brought in to the quayside. It remained at anchor on Friday.

There was no impact on rail or vessel traffic.

The Coast Guard said no pollution was reported and the 14 seafarers on board were not injured.

The bridge pillar suffered some damage, as did the vessel, but the extent was not clear.

The Kobe Coast Guard has begun an investigation.

A strong wind was blowing from the south west, a factor that will form part of the probe.

The Ace Hana is operated by Hana Marine of South Korea and insured by the Japan P&I Club.

It has no port state control detentions on its record.

But at the last inspection on 11 May in Onomichi, Japan, five deficiencies were found.

One concerned the operation of the bridge in terms of safety of navigation.