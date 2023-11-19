A pure truck/car carrier (PCTC) owned and managed by Ray Car Carriers has reportedly been seized by Houthis in the Red Sea.

The 5,100-car Galaxy Leader (built 2002), which is operated Japan’s NYK Group, was en route from Turkey to India.

Yemeni army spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement that “the [Houthi] naval forces carried out a military operation in the Red Sea, which resulted in the seizure of an ‘Israeli’ ship”.

The Israeli Defence Forces confirmed the attack on the PCTC on its X account, but insisted the ship “is not Israeli”.

“The hijacking of a cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea is a very grave incident of global consequence,” the Israeli military added.

Ray Car Carriers is registered in the Isle of Man and is owned by Israel’s Abraham “Rami” Ungar.

The company has a fleet of 65 car carriers and two 2020-built VLCCs. It has a further eight LNG-capable car carriers on order, according to industry databases.

The Israeli prime minister’s office said it “strongly condemns the Iranian attack against an international ship”.

“The ship, owned by a British company and operated by a Japanese company, was hijacked on Iranian whim by the Houthi militia in Yemen,” the office said in a statement.

“On board the ship are 25 crew members of different nationalities, including Ukrainians, Bulgarians, Filipinos and Mexicans.”

No Israelis were on the ship.

“This is another act of Iranian terrorism which expresses a leap forward in Iran’s aggression against the citizens of the free world, and creates international implications regarding the security of global shipping lanes,” the prime minister’s office said.

Gaza-linked threats

The reported hijacking comes just days after the group threatened targetted Israeli vessels because of the war in Gaza.

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi had said the Iran-backed militia was monitoring the Red Sea for Israeli-owned tonnage, with or without Israeli flags.

“Our eyes are open to constant monitoring and searching for any Israeli ship,” he said in a speech broadcast by the rebels’ Al-Masirah TV station, according to the New Arab website.

“The enemy relies on camouflage in its movement in the Red Sea, especially in Bab-al-Mandeb, and did not dare to raise Israeli flags on its ships… and turned off identification devices.”

Al-Houthi said his forces would “search and verify the ships that belong to him [Israel], and we will not hesitate to target them, and let everyone know that he is afraid”.

The Houthis have declared themselves part of the “axis of resistance” of Iran-affiliated groups and have launched drones and missiles at Israel since the Hamas attack on 7 October that sparked the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

This story has been amended to reflect that Ray Car Carriers is owned by Abraham “Rami” Ungar.