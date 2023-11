Two ships owned by Ray Car Carriers have diverted from the Red Sea following the seizure of the company’s Galaxy Leader by Yemen’s Houthi rebel group.

The 5,100-ceu Galaxy Leader (built 2002), which is operated Japan’s NYK Group, was en route from Turkey to India when it was intercepted on Sunday.

The Iran-backed Houthis had warned that they would target Israeli-linked tonnage as long as Israel continues its war in Gaza.