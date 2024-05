Three crew members have been arrested in Iceland after a collision involving their multipurpose and a fishing boat.

Icelandic media cited Vestmannaeyjar police as saying the master of Dutch owner Longship’s 8,250-dwt multipurpose Longdawn (built 2013) was taken into custody together with two colleagues on 17 May.

They were held on suspicion of abandoning a man at sea off the coast the previous day, publications including Visir and Iceland Monitor said.