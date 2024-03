Two weeks after signing a deal to salvage the 50,400-dwt True Confidence (built 2011) drifting off Yemen, the Houthi-stricken ship is still not safe at port after a litany of snags.

Spokespersons for the vessel’s unidentified Middle Eastern owners confirmed in an e-mailed statement on Thursday that its salvage operation has been “hampered by several challenges” and “remains underway … with the intention” to get the vessel to Duqm, Oman.