A seafarer has been killed and another seriously injured in an accident at the port of Salerno in Italy.

Second officer Antonino Donato, 29, from the 26,450-gt ropax Cartour Delta (built 2010), was hit by a port truck at the quayside on Thursday afternoon, Italian media reported.

The unnamed chief officer is in a critical condition in hospital in the city.

Messina Today reported that the accident occurred when a vehicle was reversing during commercial operations.

The Salerno port authority said the accident was caused by a malfunction of the “fifth wheel” coupling, which caused a trailer to come loose.

Officials from the Central Tyrrhenian port authority, including president Andrea Annunziata and head of security Ugo Vestri, attended the scene.

Article continues below the advert

Messina-based shipowner Caronte & Tourist said in a statement the company felt “enormous pain” and “consternation” for the “enormous tragedy” which had already caused the loss of a young life, an officer “well-liked and appreciated by all”.

The vessel has now headed from Salerno to Messina, according to AIS data.

Donato lived in Sperone but grew up in Torre Faro, where his injured colleague lives.

The ropax has insurance coverage from Gard in Norway.

The shipowner runs ferries from the mainland to Sicily with a fleet of 12 ships.

There is also a ropax on order in Turkey for delivery in 2024.